20,000 die every year due to kidney diseases in Pakistan; MTI Khyber Teaching Hospital observes world kidney day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the world Khyber Teaching Hospital Nephrology Department marked "World Kidney Day" here Thursday to raise awareness about the importance of kidneys, preventive behaviours, risk factors and highlight how to live with a kidney disease.

Khyber Teaching Hospital arranged a walk to create awareness among general public and patients.

According to Pakistan Medical Association 20,000 patients die each year because of kidney related diseases.

The walk was attended by Chairman Medical specialties and in-charge Nephrology Prof Dr Nisar Anwar, Prof Dr Amir Azhar, Associated Prof Dr Ahmad Zeb, Assit Prof Dr Mufti Baleegh, in-charge Urology unit KTH Asst Prof Dr Hazrat Ullah, Nursing Director Rehmat Ullah, Principal Nursing School Mahar Musatafa and large number of faculty staff, management staff, TMOs', HOs', nursing staff along with school of nursing and its students.

The objective of this walk was to highlight the importance of chronic kidney disease. The theme of this year World Kidney Day is "Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere, from Prevention to Detection and Equitable Access to Care".

Pakistan ranks 8th in the world for prevalence of chronic kidney disease and prevalence range of kidney disease is from 12% to 20% in different studies. Government cost on each patient is average of Rs3 lac per year. There are 20 Nephrology departments in Pakistan and 75 dialysis centres are working in Pakistan where approximate2500 patient are getting dialysis regularly.

Approximately 33% chronic Glomerunephritis, 33% diabetes mellitus,13% hypertension, 8% stone disease causes renal failure.

The mortality of chronic kidney diseases is very high. 25-30% people are surviving on hemodialysis per year.

MTI KTH has purposely built 24 dialysis stations in the province, Department of Nephrology examined 46278 patients in OPD and 6264 patients were admitted in the ward in year 2019 whereas Urology Unit examined 5252 patients in OPD, 932 patients were admitted in ward and 676 patients operated, 17785 dialysis, 385 Renal Biopsy, 83 perma catheter, 33 nephrostomy were conducted within a year.