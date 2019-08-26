UrduPoint.com
200,000 Children To Be Immunized During 4-day Vaccination Drive: Deputy Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:38 PM

200,000 children to be immunized during 4-day vaccination drive: Deputy Commissioner

The Deputy Commissioner Attaur Rehman Monday started four-day polio vaccination drive here in the district by administering polio drops to a child at Women and Children Hospital Bannu

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Attaur Rehman Monday started four-day polio vaccination drive here in the district by administering polio drops to a child at Women and Children Hospital Bannu.

He said that as many as 200,000 children under the age of five would be vaccination against crippling disease of polio during the drive under strict security measures.

He said that 32 monitoring teams and 1100 polio workers would administer polio drops to the target population of children.

He said district Bannu has been declared sensitive as out of 30 cases reported from across the country 21 were reported from the district.

The DC said that dissident parents have been agreed to get their children vaccinate against polio disease to make the district polio free and protect the coming generation permanent disability.

