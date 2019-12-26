2019 in medical research: What were the top findings?

(@imziishan)

Another busy year for clinical research has come and gone. What are the most important findings from 2019? Here is our overview of some of the most noteworthy studies of the year

Share on PinterestWhat happened in medical research in 2019? In this special feature, we summarize this year's top findings."Medicine is of all the Arts the most noble," wrote the Ancient Greek physician Hippocrates whom historians call the "father of medicine" over 2,000 years ago.Advances in therapeutic practices have been helping people cure and manage illness since before the time of Hippocrates, and, today, researchers continue to look for ways of eradicating diseases and improving our well-being and quality of life.Each year, specialists in all areas of medical research conduct new studies and clinical trials that bring us a better understanding of what keeps us happy and in good health, and what factors have the opposite effect.And, while each year, experts manage to overcome many obstacles, challenges old and new keep the medical research field buzzing with initiatives.Reflecting on how research has evolved over the past decade, the editors of the reputable journal PLOS Medicine in a recent editorial emphasize "ongoing struggles" with infectious diseases, as well as growing tensions between two approaches in medical research.

These approaches are the effort of finding treatments that are consistently effective in large populations versus the notion of "precision medicine," which favors therapy that we closely tailor to an individual's very personal needs.But how has clinical research fared in 2019? In this special feature, we look at some of the most prominent areas of study from this year and give you an overview of the most noteworthy findings.Friends or foes?The medication we take as long as we follow our doctors' advice is meant to help us fight off disease and improve our physical or mental well-being.

But can these usually trusty allies sometimes turn into foes?Most drugs can sometimes cause side effects, but more and more studies are now suggesting a link between common medication and a higher risk of developing different conditions.In March this year, for instance, experts affiliated with the European Resuscitation Council whose goal is to find the best ways to prevent and respond to cardiac arrest found that a conventional drug doctors use to treat hypertension and angina may actually increase a person's risk of cardiac arrest.By analyzing the data of more than 60,000 people, the researchers saw that a drug called nifedipine, which doctors often prescribe for cardiovascular problems, appeared to increase the risk of "sudden cardiac arrest.

"Project leader Dr.

Hanno Tan notes that, so far, healthcare practitioners have considered nifedipine to be perfectly safe. The current findings, however, suggest that doctors may want to consider offering people an alternative.Another study, appearing in JAMA Internal Medicine in June, found that anticholinergic drugs which work by regulating muscle contraction and relaxation may increase a person's risk of developing dementia.People may have to take anticholinergics if some of their muscles are not working correctly, usually as part of health issues, such as bladder or gastrointestinal conditions, and Parkinson's disease.The research that specialists from the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom led looked at the data of 58,769 people with and 225,574 people without dementia.It revealed that older individuals at least 55 years old who were frequent users of anticholinergics were almost 50% more likely to develop dementia than peers who had never used anticholinergics.But, while common drugs that doctors have prescribed for years may come with hidden dangers, they are, at least, subject to trials and drug review initiatives.

The same is not true for many other so-called health products that are readily available to consumers.Such findings says the study's lead researcher, Prof. Carol Coupland, "highlight the importance of carrying out regular medication reviews."In 2019, we have celebrated 50 years since someone first successfully sent a message using a system that would eventually become the internet.

We have come a long way, and now, we have almost everything within reach of a "click and collect" order.This, unfortunately, includes "therapeutics" that specialists may never have assessed, and which can end up putting people's health and lives in danger.In August, the food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warningagainst an allegedly therapeutic product that was available online, and which appeared to be very popular.The product variously sold under the Names Master Mineral Solution, Miracle Mineral Supplement, Chlorine Dioxide Protocol, or Water Purification Solution was supposed to be a kind of panacea, treating almost anything and everything, from cancer and HIV to the flu.Yet the FDA had never given the product an official assessment, and when the Federal agency looked into it, they saw that the "therapeutic" a liquid solution contained no less than 28% sodium chlorite, an industrial bleach."[I]ngesting these products is the same as drinking bleach," which can easily be life threatening, warned the FDA's Acting Commissioner Dr.

Ned Sharpless, who urged people to avoid them at all costs.