2019: The year of epidemics

Common public remained in grip of many viral and non-viral diseases during the year 2019

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) Common public remained in grip of many viral and non-viral diseases during the year 2019.This year dengue virus affected more than 51,000 people, polio 123 children below the age of five years and HIV Aids affected around 10,000 people in the country but measures taken by the government and its relevant departments remained below the average.The year 2019 remained bad for the people with reference to health.

Dengue break-out during the last year took 88 lives and affected over fifty thousands. Sindh remained the most affected province of Pakistan as dengue virus affected around 15,000 people, including 39 deaths.In Islamabad dengue affected over 13,000 people, including 22 deaths caused by dengue fever.

In Punjab around 10,000 people were affected by dengue and the fatal virus took 23 precious lives as well.

Dengue affected over seven thousands people in KP, more than 3,000 in Balochistan, including three deaths, around more than 1,000 in AJK, 793 in Tribal Areas.

Dengue also took lives of many people in the respective regions.Meanwhile, HIV Aids also remained out of control in parts of the country, particularly in parts of Sindh. The fatal disease affected around 10,000 people during last year.

The disease affected as many as 895 people in a village of Larkana only during April and November. The affected persons were included 754 children and 141 adults.According to National Aids Program, the number of Aids affected people in the country during 2018 was around 24,000.