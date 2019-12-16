(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The last anti-polio campaign of 2019 was formally kicked off here on Monday aiming to vaccinate over 900,000 kids aged up to five years in the district to eradicate the crippling disease.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Polio Programme said this was the last national immunisation campaign of 2019 in which over 19.9 million children would be administrated anti polio drop across Punjab.

He stated that 50,000 polio teams had been constituted for the purpose, adding they would go from door-to-door to administer drops besides bus terminals, wagon stands, railway station, mausoleum and other places.

Capsules of vitamin A would also be given to kids during the campaign, he said and added that in case a kid missed the drop for any reason, his parents could contact at whatsapp helpline no 0346-7776546 in addition to lodging a complaint.

Out of total 104 polio cases surfaced this year so far only six belonged to Punjab while rest of the cases are from other provinces, the spokesperson added.

A child of Pashtun origin aged 7, hailing from Kot Addu tehsil of Muzaffargarh, was detected with polio on Sunday evening (Dec 15), he said, she was a refusal case of the drops.

A catch-up of two days will be also be conducted for those kids who would be missed out of regular campaign, he added.