UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2019's Last Countrywide Anti-polio Drive Kicks Off

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 07:20 PM

2019's last countrywide anti-polio drive kicks off

The last anti-polio campaign of 2019 was formally kicked off here on Monday aiming to vaccinate over 900,000 kids aged up to five years in the district to eradicate the crippling disease

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The last anti-polio campaign of 2019 was formally kicked off here on Monday aiming to vaccinate over 900,000 kids aged up to five years in the district to eradicate the crippling disease.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Polio Programme said this was the last national immunisation campaign of 2019 in which over 19.9 million children would be administrated anti polio drop across Punjab.

He stated that 50,000 polio teams had been constituted for the purpose, adding they would go from door-to-door to administer drops besides bus terminals, wagon stands, railway station, mausoleum and other places.

Capsules of vitamin A would also be given to kids during the campaign, he said and added that in case a kid missed the drop for any reason, his parents could contact at whatsapp helpline no 0346-7776546 in addition to lodging a complaint.

Out of total 104 polio cases surfaced this year so far only six belonged to Punjab while rest of the cases are from other provinces, the spokesperson added.

A child of Pashtun origin aged 7, hailing from Kot Addu tehsil of Muzaffargarh, was detected with polio on Sunday evening (Dec 15), he said, she was a refusal case of the drops.

A catch-up of two days will be also be conducted for those kids who would be missed out of regular campaign, he added.

Related Topics

Polio Punjab Muzaffargarh Kot Addu Sunday 2019 From WhatsApp Million

Recent Stories

MNSUA holds candlelit vigil for APS martyrs

1 minute ago

Six uncapped players in South Africa Test squad to ..

2 minutes ago

Police to strengthen relations with community

2 minutes ago

Semifinals, final of Ufone KP Football Cup on Dece ..

2 minutes ago

Speaker for raising 'Educational Army' to enhance ..

6 minutes ago

Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan inaugurates anti-polio dri ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.