2020 Will Be Year Of Better Services: DG Nursing

Thu 30th January 2020

2020 will be year of better services: DG Nursing

Director General (DG) Nursing Punjab Kauser Parveen has said that 2020 would be the year of better services to patients and prevention from diseases and the nursing community would give full support in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) Nursing Punjab Kauser Parveen has said that 2020 would be the year of better services to patients and prevention from diseases and the nursing community would give full support in this regard.

In a statement issued here, the DG said that at the start of New Year, every nurse committed to performing duties round-the-clock and tackling all challenges dedicatedly.

Kausar Perveen said that inclusion of more than 4,300 charge nurses in grade-16, selected by the Punjab Public service Commission (PPSC), was a gift of the Punjab government which definitely would improve the working and efficiency in the nursing sector.

