PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :A total of 203 corona patients are being treated in two major hospitals of Peshawar including Lady Reading and Khyber Teaching Hospitals, a spokesman of the hospital Muhammad Asim told media men here on Saturday.

He said that in Lady Reading Hospital, they have 130 corona patients under treatment with a total of 68 ventilators and out of which 38 ventilators have been allocated for coronavirus patients.

He said, there are 28 patients on ventilators, 9 new coronavirus patients admitted and 10 coronavirus patients discharged after recovery.

However, spokesman of the Khyber Teaching Hospital Sajjad Ahmad disclosed that Khyber Teaching Hospital has 116 beds for Corona patients and Corona patients are admitted on 103 beds in Peshawar.

Sajjad Ahmad said that the hospital has 28 ventilators reserved for Corona patients and they have 17 patients in intensive care.

He reported that currently 60 patients are being treated at HDU and 25 corona patients are being treated for Low Oxygen levels while 4 more corona patients have been admitted on Saturday and also confirmed the deaths of 3 corona patients. He said only 13 beds are left vacant in the hospital.