UrduPoint.com

203 Corona Patients Under Treatment In Peshawar's LRH, KTH

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 02:37 PM

203 Corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's LRH, KTH

A total of 203 corona patients are being treated in two major hospitals of Peshawar including Lady Reading and Khyber Teaching Hospitals, a spokesman of the hospital Muhammad Asim told media men here on Saturda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :A total of 203 corona patients are being treated in two major hospitals of Peshawar including Lady Reading and Khyber Teaching Hospitals, a spokesman of the hospital Muhammad Asim told media men here on Saturday.

He said that in Lady Reading Hospital, they have 130 corona patients under treatment with a total of 68 ventilators and out of which 38 ventilators have been allocated for coronavirus patients.

He said, there are 28 patients on ventilators, 9 new coronavirus patients admitted and 10 coronavirus patients discharged after recovery.

However, spokesman of the Khyber Teaching Hospital Sajjad Ahmad disclosed that Khyber Teaching Hospital has 116 beds for Corona patients and Corona patients are admitted on 103 beds in Peshawar.

Sajjad Ahmad said that the hospital has 28 ventilators reserved for Corona patients and they have 17 patients in intensive care.

He reported that currently 60 patients are being treated at HDU and 25 corona patients are being treated for Low Oxygen levels while 4 more corona patients have been admitted on Saturday and also confirmed the deaths of 3 corona patients. He said only 13 beds are left vacant in the hospital.

Related Topics

Peshawar Reading Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PhD degree holder seeks shelter in Panagah

PhD degree holder seeks shelter in Panagah

4 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 32,393,286

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 32,393,286

7 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 1,880 more COVID-19 cases, 234,739 ..

S.Korea reports 1,880 more COVID-19 cases, 234,739 in total

7 minutes ago
 Georgia Logs Record 74 COVID-19 Deaths in One Day

Georgia Logs Record 74 COVID-19 Deaths in One Day

7 minutes ago
 Australia reports new record number of COVID-19 in ..

Australia reports new record number of COVID-19 infections despite lockdown in m ..

15 minutes ago
 Ethiopia reports 1,006 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 1,006 new COVID-19 cases

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.