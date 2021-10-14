Spokesman for Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Muhammad Asim on Thursday informed that a total of 58 coronavirus patients were under treatment at the hospital of which 13 were at Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Spokesman for Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Muhammad Asim on Thursday informed that a total of 58 coronavirus patients were under treatment at the hospital of which 13 were at Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He said three more patients were admitted at the hospital during the last 24 hours adding the hospital was playing a frontline role in dealing with the coronavirus patients. He said thousands of citizens were being vaccinated at the hospital on a daily basis.

At Khyber Teaching Hospital, a total of 55 patients were under treatment of which 28 were on ventilators, the administration informed.

It said 14 coronavirus patients were under treatment at the ICU ward while 32 were at HDU ward and 9 at low oxygen supply units. During the last 24 hours no new patient of coronavirus was brought to the hospital, the administration informed.

The administration of Hayatabad Medical Complex said 92 coronavirus patients were under treatment at the hospital of which 23 were on ventilators. During the last 24 hours, 9 new patients of coronavirus were admitted at the hospital while one succumbed to infection during the same period.