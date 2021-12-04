UrduPoint.com

21 More Dengue Cases Reported In KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 21 more dengue cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours, an official of the Health Department said here Saturday.

He said, the total number of dengue patients in the province has reached 10,507.

He disclosed that the total number of dengue deaths in Peshawar province has risen to 10.

The health official said that a total of 17 dengue patients are being treated in hospitals while Dengue virus confirmed in 15 people in Peshawar during the last 24 hours.

He said, the total number of dengue patients in Peshawar has reached 5655 with 29 people having recovered from dengue in the province in the last 24 hours.

