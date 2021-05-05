21 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Tharparkar.

Almost 21 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 taking the tally of corona cases to 475 in Tharparkar district. According to details shared by an official of the District health department, 21 more cases have been reported from chachro taluka

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Almost 21 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 taking the tally of corona cases to 475 in Tharparkar district. According to details shared by an official of the District health department, 21 more cases have been reported from chachro taluka.

He said that out of 475 cases 194 were isolated and 281 have been recovered.