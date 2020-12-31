21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Faisalabad

The total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad were recorded 574 on Thursday as 21 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad were recorded 574 on Thursday as 21 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for Health Department said that 917 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories during the 24 hours.

He said that so far 6,205 people had recovered from the disease since March this year.

He said that total 635 beds, 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital, had been allocated for COVID-19 patients. He said that at present, 97 patients including 43 confirmed patients, were under treatment at Allied Hospital, while 29 including four confirmed patients had been admitted to DHQ Hospital.