21 New Dengue Cases Reported At Allied Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 04:18 PM

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr. Sajjad Mehmood, on Thursday said that around 21 new dengue cases have arrived in the three public sector hospitals of the Rawalpindi city during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 3321

Among the new patients, the health officer informed that the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) had registered 11, District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) three, while seven were registered with Holy Family Hospital (HFH) in 24 hours.

"This year, around 3321 dengue cases were brought to the allied hospitals of the city, who were provided with the required treatment and 3228 discharged after recovery, including 1866 from HFH,506 DHQ and 856 from BBH," he added.

Dr. Sajjad informed that 44 patients were under treatment in HFH, out of which 39 were positive,21 positive out of 34 in BBH and 19 confirmed cases out of the total 28 admitted in DHQ hospital.

He updated that six patients were in a critical position at HFH and three in BBH.

The health officer added 304 beds available at the allied hospitals to deal with the dengue patients, including 175 beds at HFH,69 in DHQ hospital and 60 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, while 106 were occupied yet.

Dr. Sajjad said dengue fever cases had dropped considerably with weather conditions, however, he asked the residents to be careful as dengue larvae breeding can occur inside the houses because of the temperature suitable for its survival.

