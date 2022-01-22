UrduPoint.com

210,000 Children To Be Administered Anti-polio Drops In Khyber District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2022 | 04:46 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration Khyber has finalized all preparations for a seven-day polio campaign starting from January 24,2022 under which about 210,000 children would be administered anti-polio drops.

In this connection additional commissioner Khyber Noor Wali Khan chaired a meeting at the Commissioner Office which was attended by District Health Officer Dr Qasim Abbas, Tehsil Municipal Landi Kotal Shahbaz Khan and officials of health and education departments.

The meeting discussed in detail various issues regarding polio campaigns including refusal cases of polio vaccination and security measures. It was informed that 294 teams had been constituted to administer anti-polio drops to 210,000 children of under five years of age.

It was told that foolproof security measures had been made to provide security to vaccination teams. The DC has requested parents to get their children protected from the deadly disease of polio by vaccinating them in the upcoming campaign.

