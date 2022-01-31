2,107 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said that during the last 24 hours, 2,107 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province.

In a press statement issued here, he explained that 1,227 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 200 in Rawalpindi, 126 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 107 in Faisalabad, 75 in Multan, 73 in Bahawalpur, 57 in Sialkot, 48 in Rahim Yar Khan, 45 in Gujranwala, 38 in Hafizabad, 33 in Sargodha, 27 in Sheikhupura, 13 in Sahiwal, 12 each in Khushab and Gujrat, 11 in Nankana Sahib, 10 each in Jhang and Vihari, nine each in Narowal and Jhelum, eight in Kasur, six in Okara, five each in Pakpattan and Mandi Bahauddin, four each in Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar and Attock.

The secretary said that nine deaths were reported in the province including three each in Lahore and Rawalpindi, one each in Bahawalpur, Faisalabad and Gujranwala, pushing the toll to 13,157.

He said that so far, the total number of cases had reached 478,573, besides 436,296 patients have fully recovered in the province, total number of active cases are 29,120 to date.

He said that 24,493 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and a total of 9.53 million tests had been conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID-19 patients are recorded as 8.6 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 14.4 percent, Rawalpindi 12.6 percent, Faisalabad 8.6 percent, Multan 8.9 percent and Gujranwala 3.7 percent.