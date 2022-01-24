2,108 new corona cases reported in Punjab

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said that during the last 24 hours, 2,108 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said that during the last 24 hours, 2,108 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province.

In a press statement issued here, he said that 1,320 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 444 in Rawalpindi, 61 in Faisalabad, 56 in Sialkot, 34 in Multan, 23 in Gujranwala, 19 in Bahawalpur, 17 in Sargodha, 16 each in Gujrat and Sheikhupura, 11 in Khanewal, 10 in Mianwali, 8 each in Kasur and Raheem Yar Khan, 7 each in Sahiwal and Okara and 6 each in Toba Tek Singh and Nankana, 5 each in Pakpattan and Jehlum, 4 each in Muzafargar and Vihari and 3 each in Mandi Bahauddin and Attock.

The secretary said 1 more death was reported in the province,pushing the toll to 13,105.

He said that so far total number of cases had reached 464,477.Also, 431,947 patients have fully recovered in the province so far. During last 24 hours, total number of active cases was 19,425 to date.

He said that 21,926 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and a total of 9.36 million tests had been conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 9.60 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 15 percent, Rawalpindi 17.4 percent, Faisalabad 6 percent, Multan 7.6 percent and Gujranwala 3.9 percent.