UrduPoint.com

2,108 New Corona Cases Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 03:44 PM

2,108 new corona cases reported in Punjab

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said that during the last 24 hours, 2,108 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said that during the last 24 hours, 2,108 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province.

In a press statement issued here, he said that 1,320 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 444 in Rawalpindi, 61 in Faisalabad, 56 in Sialkot, 34 in Multan, 23 in Gujranwala, 19 in Bahawalpur, 17 in Sargodha, 16 each in Gujrat and Sheikhupura, 11 in Khanewal, 10 in Mianwali, 8 each in Kasur and Raheem Yar Khan, 7 each in Sahiwal and Okara and 6 each in Toba Tek Singh and Nankana, 5 each in Pakpattan and Jehlum, 4 each in Muzafargar and Vihari and 3 each in Mandi Bahauddin and Attock.

The secretary said 1 more death was reported in the province,pushing the toll to 13,105.

He said that so far total number of cases had reached 464,477.Also, 431,947 patients have fully recovered in the province so far. During last 24 hours, total number of active cases was 19,425 to date.

He said that 21,926 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and a total of 9.36 million tests had been conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 9.60 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 15 percent, Rawalpindi 17.4 percent, Faisalabad 6 percent, Multan 7.6 percent and Gujranwala 3.9 percent.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Pakpattan Toba Tek Singh Attock Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Burkina Faso Military Say They In Charge of Countr ..

Burkina Faso Military Say They In Charge of Country

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - 4th update

Tennis: Australian Open results - 4th update

6 minutes ago
 Brentford boss Frank signs new deal until 2025

Brentford boss Frank signs new deal until 2025

6 minutes ago
 Kiev Preparing Attack in Donbas, Deploys Artillery ..

Kiev Preparing Attack in Donbas, Deploys Artillery, Tanks Near Contact Line - Do ..

6 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Justice Ayesha Malik on her elevati ..

PM felicitates Justice Ayesha Malik on her elevation to SC

6 minutes ago
 Trade deficit growing alarmingly: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

Trade deficit growing alarmingly: Mian Zahid Hussain

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.