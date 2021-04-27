UrduPoint.com
213 New Corona Virus Cases Reported In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 04:15 PM

213 new corona virus cases reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Around 213 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 years, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 23,474 in the district while five lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

The total infected cases included 21,644 from Rawalpindi and 1830 from other districts so far.

District Health Authority informed that among the new cases, 60 reported from Rawal Town, 48 from Potohar town, 56 from Rawalpindi Cantt, 21 from Taxila, four from Gujar Khan, five from Kahuta, three from Kallar Syeda, two from Kotli sattian, two from Mianwali, three from Islamabad and one each from Jehlum and Chakwal.

"Presently 219 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 33 in Holy Family Hospital, 38 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,117 in Institute of Urology,30 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority informed that so far 20,881 patients were discharged after recovery and 3797 were quarantined including 2293 at home and 1504 in isolation.

