214 Dengue Fever Patients Confirmed In Hazara Region: Dr. Shahid
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 06:41 PM
Some 406 patients of Dengue fever have been registered in Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) and District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad, during the current season while only 214 patients were confirmed with dengue fever
Dr Shahid said no dengue fever patient had died in district Abbottabad till now and all the patients registered in AMC and DHQ Abbottabad had been provided free treatment, lab tests and other facilities.
Health department and district administration jointly organized fumigation drive across the district including the far-flung areas from where the dengue fever patients were brought, he said.
He said during last one week no new case of dengue fever had been reported as the winter season has set in and the mosquitos have died due to cold.