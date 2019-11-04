UrduPoint.com
214 Dengue Fever Patients Confirmed In Hazara Region: Dr. Shahid

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 06:41 PM

214 dengue fever patients confirmed in Hazara region: Dr. Shahid

Some 406 patients of Dengue fever have been registered in Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) and District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad, during the current season while only 214 patients were confirmed with dengue fever

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Some 406 patients of Dengue fever have been registered in Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) and District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad, during the current season while only 214 patients were confirmed with dengue fever. Talking to media here on Monday, Coordinator Health Department, Dr Shahid said only 105 dengue fever patients belonging to the district Abbottabad had been discharged after providing treatment in the hospitals, while rest of the 109 patients belonged to other parts of the Hazara division.

Dr Shahid said no dengue fever patient had died in district Abbottabad till now and all the patients registered in AMC and DHQ Abbottabad had been provided free treatment, lab tests and other facilities.

Health department and district administration jointly organized fumigation drive across the district including the far-flung areas from where the dengue fever patients were brought, he said.

He said during last one week no new case of dengue fever had been reported as the winter season has set in and the mosquitos have died due to cold.

