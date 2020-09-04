UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

216385 Children To Be Vaccinated In Anti-polio Campaign From Sept 21

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 03:57 PM

216385 children to be vaccinated in anti-polio campaign from Sept 21

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah chaired a meeting on Friday to review preparations for the upcoming anti-polio campaign starting from September 21 to vaccinate 216385 children across the district

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah chaired a meeting on Friday to review preparations for the upcoming anti-polio campaign starting from September 21 to vaccinate 216385 children across the district.

Chairing the meeting, the DC directed effective monitoring system should be put in place to make the campaign a complete success by ensuring that all the children of the target population had been administered polio drops.

He said that eradication of polio was a national target which could be achieved only by administering polio drops to the country's each child aged up to five years.

He said that polio campaign was being conducted again in the district after eight months and special attention should be given that children born during this period had been vaccinated.

He was of the view that record of these children should be prepared. He directed the health department to provide formal training to polio teams enabling them to tackle problems like the one surfaced in cantonment area during the last campaign.

He said that a total target of 216385 children had been fixed in 54 union councils of Abbotabad for the next campaign starting from Sept 21.

He said that 940 mobile teams,103 fixed teams, 34 teams at bus terminals and four roaming teams had been constituted to take part in the drive. He said that mobile teams would visit from house to house and their total number stood at 186892 to administer polio drops to children up to five years of age.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Visit September All From

Recent Stories

ERC presents vehicles to support service instituti ..

19 seconds ago

UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technolo ..

26 seconds ago

'Pulse' sparks hunt for survivors one month after ..

3 minutes ago

Four flood relief camps set up in Muzaffargarh

3 minutes ago

Pakistani movies, dramas to be aired on Saudi medi ..

4 minutes ago

Abducted girl recovered, four arrested

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.