216385 children to be vaccinated in anti-polio campaign from Sept 21

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah chaired a meeting on Friday to review preparations for the upcoming anti-polio campaign starting from September 21 to vaccinate 216385 children across the district.

Chairing the meeting, the DC directed effective monitoring system should be put in place to make the campaign a complete success by ensuring that all the children of the target population had been administered polio drops.

He said that eradication of polio was a national target which could be achieved only by administering polio drops to the country's each child aged up to five years.

He said that polio campaign was being conducted again in the district after eight months and special attention should be given that children born during this period had been vaccinated.

He was of the view that record of these children should be prepared. He directed the health department to provide formal training to polio teams enabling them to tackle problems like the one surfaced in cantonment area during the last campaign.

He said that a total target of 216385 children had been fixed in 54 union councils of Abbotabad for the next campaign starting from Sept 21.

He said that 940 mobile teams,103 fixed teams, 34 teams at bus terminals and four roaming teams had been constituted to take part in the drive. He said that mobile teams would visit from house to house and their total number stood at 186892 to administer polio drops to children up to five years of age.