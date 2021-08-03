21,744 teachers vaccinated in Faisalabad

As many as 21,744 teachers have so far been vaccinated against coronavirus in the district

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :-:As many as 21,744 teachers have so far been vaccinated against coronavirus in the district.

District education Authority Chief Executive Officer Ali Ahmed Sian told APP here on Tuesday that 21,744, out of total 21,844 male and female teachers were vaccinated against coronavirus in the district.

While, 5,554, out of total 5,569 managerial staffers were vaccinated.

He hoped that remaining teaching and managerial staff would get coronavirus vaccine withinnext few days.