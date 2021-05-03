UrduPoint.com
22 Deaths, 2040 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported On Monday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 02:46 PM

22 deaths, 2040 new cases of coronavirus reported on Monday

As many as 2040 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Monday,while the pandemic claimed 22 precious lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 8,572

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :As many as 2040 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Monday,while the pandemic claimed 22 precious lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 8,572.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 306,929.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1049 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,12 in Kasur,23 in Sheikhupura,53 in Nankana Sahib,94 in Rawalpindi,1 in Attock,2 in Jehlum,20 in Chakwal,32 in Gujranwala,17 in Hafizabad,21 in Mandi Bahauddin,5 in Sialkot,5 in Narowal,30 in Gujrat,139 in Faisalabad,11 in Toba Tek Singh,24 in Chiniot,26 in Jhang,22 in Sargodha,16 in Mianwali,34 in Khushab,35 in Bhakkar,92 in Multan,50 in Vehari,15 in Khanewal,7 in Lodharan,8 in Muzaffargarh,18 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Layyah,3 in Rajanpur,11 in Rahimyar Khan,44 in Bahawalpur,6 Bahawalnagar,50 in Okara,5 in Pakpattan and 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 4,639,082 tests for COVID-19 so far,while 253,687 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

