2275 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

As many as 2275 cases of coronavirus with 15 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 2275 cases of coronavirus with 15 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 233,348, while death toll 6,587 and total recoveries 195,684.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1362 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 18 in Kasur, 35 in Sheikhupura, 21 in Nankana Sahib, 92 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Attock, 5 in Jehlum, 6 in Chakwal, 67 in Gujranwala, 8 in Mandi Bahauddin, 8 in Narowal, 12 in Hafizabad, 4 in Muzaffargarh, 60 in Sialkot, 24 in Gujrat, 141 in Faisalabad, 76 in Multan, 6 in Khanewal, 6 in Rajanpur, 3 in Layyah, 10 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 21 in Vehari, 38 in Toba Tek Singh, 11 in Chiniot, 23 in Jhang, 9 in Rahim Yar Khan, 24 in Sargodha, 1 in Mianwali, 3 in Khushab, 6 in Bhakkar, 2 in Khanewal,1 in Lodharan, 76 in Bahawalpur,12 in Bahawalnagar,43 in Okara,6 in Pakpattan and 36 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 3,930,109 tests for COVID-19.

The urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.