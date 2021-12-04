UrduPoint.com

23 Corona Patients Under Treatment At KTH

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 12:24 PM

23 Corona patients under treatment at KTH

A total of twenty-three patients are under treatments for the Coronavirus in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) as the Corona positivity ratio is dropping in the province, said a spokesman of the hospital on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :A total of twenty-three patients are under treatments for the Coronavirus in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) as the Corona positivity ratio is dropping in the province, said a spokesman of the hospital on Saturday.

The hospital has a total of 122 beds and only 23 beds are occupied by corona patients Similarly, it has 28 ventilators for Corona patients and presently only seven patients are under treatment on high peep and ventilators.

Spokesman further shared the details that there were only six patients under treatment in higher dependency unit (HDU).

Thirty one beds are allocated for provision of oxygen to patients, out of which 10 beds are occupied, he added and said that two new Corona patients had been admitted to the hospital during last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

More Stories From Health

