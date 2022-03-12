23 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar major hospitals

As many as 23 corona patients are under treatment in two major Peshawar hospitals Khyber Teaching Hospital and Lady Reading Hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 23 corona patients are under treatment in two major Peshawar hospitals Khyber Teaching Hospital and Lady Reading Hospital.

The health official said that 122 beds are allocated for Corona patients at Khyber Teaching Hospital and Khyber Teaching Hospital is treating 11 Corona-affected patients, an official of the health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told media men here on Saturday.

Giving a detailed report,he said the hospital has 28 ventilators and two corona patients are being treated there in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while four other patients affected by Corona are under treatment on HDU.

He disclosed that the hospital also allotted 31 beds for patients reported with low oxygen and currently five patients are being treated with no corona patient admitted in the last 24 hours and 111 beds are empty for corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital.

However, the number of Coronavirus patients in Lady Reading Hospital increased 12 and the hospital allocated 400 beds for Corona patients while four patients are being treated in ICU and four new corona patients admitted in the last 24 hours.

He said corona booster doses vaccine is playing its role in decreasing the number of corona patients.