UrduPoint.com

23 Corona Patients Under Treatment In Peshawar Major Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2022 | 12:29 PM

23 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar major hospitals

As many as 23 corona patients are under treatment in two major Peshawar hospitals Khyber Teaching Hospital and Lady Reading Hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 23 corona patients are under treatment in two major Peshawar hospitals Khyber Teaching Hospital and Lady Reading Hospital.

The health official said that 122 beds are allocated for Corona patients at Khyber Teaching Hospital and Khyber Teaching Hospital is treating 11 Corona-affected patients, an official of the health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told media men here on Saturday.

Giving a detailed report,he said the hospital has 28 ventilators and two corona patients are being treated there in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while four other patients affected by Corona are under treatment on HDU.

He disclosed that the hospital also allotted 31 beds for patients reported with low oxygen and currently five patients are being treated with no corona patient admitted in the last 24 hours and 111 beds are empty for corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital.

However, the number of Coronavirus patients in Lady Reading Hospital increased 12 and the hospital allocated 400 beds for Corona patients while four patients are being treated in ICU and four new corona patients admitted in the last 24 hours.

He said corona booster doses vaccine is playing its role in decreasing the number of corona patients.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Reading Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian troops launch CASO in Pulwama

Indian troops launch CASO in Pulwama

58 seconds ago
 New Zealanders queue for petrol as price hikes

New Zealanders queue for petrol as price hikes

59 seconds ago
 Ill-planned no-confidence caused bitterness in pol ..

Ill-planned no-confidence caused bitterness in politics: Fawad Chaudhry

1 minute ago
 2 dead, 9 injured after vehicle crashes into outdo ..

2 dead, 9 injured after vehicle crashes into outdoor seating of restaurant in U. ..

1 minute ago
 Govt disburses Rs 40bln so far under KJP: Dar

Govt disburses Rs 40bln so far under KJP: Dar

19 minutes ago
 Youth electrocuted in faisalabad

Youth electrocuted in faisalabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>