231,276 children administered polio drops in two days in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :As many as 231,276 children under the age of 5-years have been administered anti-polio vaccines during the first two days of the polio immunization drive in Bahawalpur district.

This was told by District Coordinator Preventive Programs Dr Zakir Ali in a meeting held at DC office here on Wednesday. He told that a list was being compiled of children who were not present at their homes.

He told that left out children will be given vaccines in the next phase of the drive. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed directed the Assistant Commissioners to submit daily report of polio campaign of their respective tehsils. He also directed Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority Bahawalpur Dr Ghulam Yaseen to take strict action against polio-workers who were showing poor performance and award certificates to the workers who were performing exceptionally well.