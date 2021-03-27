2330 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

As many as 2330 fresh cases of coronavirus with 48 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :-:As many as 2330 fresh cases of coronavirus with 48 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 210,095 while death toll 6,188 and recoveries 182,596.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1233 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 11 in Kasur, 23 in Sheikhupura, 23 in Nankana Sahib, 222 in Rawalpindi, 11 in Attock, 15 in Jehlum, 4 in Chakwal, 62 in Gujranwala, 7 in Mandi Bahauddin, 8 in Narowal, 5 in Hafizabad, 79 in Sialkot, 32 in Gujrat, 181 in Faisalabad, 10 in Toba Tek Singh, 31 in Chiniot, 17in Jhang, 43 in Sargodha, 1 in Mianwali, 3 in Khoshab, 2 in Bhakkar, 90 in Multan, 7 in Vehari, 22 in Khanewal, 2 in Lodhran, 2 in Muzaffargarh, 17 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Rajanpur, 40 in Rahimyar Khan, 31 in Bahawalpur, 9 in Bahawalnagar, 56 in Okara, 8 in Pakpattan and 22 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 3,735,705 tests for COVID-19.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.