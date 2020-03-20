UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

234 Under Treatment For Coronavirus In Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 03:54 PM

234 under treatment for coronavirus in Sindh

A spokesperson of Sindh health department issuing an update on coronavirus cases in the province here Friday said 234 people are currently under treatment for coronavirus disease

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :A spokesperson of Sindh health department issuing an update on coronavirus cases in the province here Friday said 234 people are currently under treatment for coronavirus disease.

The figure shared were said to include 151 pilgrims (from Sindh) who have returned from Iran and were tested positive hence being provided with needed medical assistance at a dedicated center functional in Sukkur.

A total of 302 pilgrims were said to had been transported from Taftan border to Sukkur of whom 151 were tested negative and another 151 found positive with sample of one person being under repeating process.

Besides these pilgrims 86 of the citizens from Karachi and one only from Hyderabad were said to be found positive.

It was from this category that three of the carriers were said to have fully recovered while one succumbed to the infection.

Eighty three of these Covid sufferers were cited to be under treatment at government notifed hospitals of Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Iran Hyderabad Sukkur Border From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Moscow Arranging Putin's Participation in 'Virtual ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey neutralizes 4 YPG/PKK terrorists in N. Syri ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to clear refunds within March, grant export r ..

2 minutes ago

UAE ranks first regionally in World Happiness Repo ..

26 minutes ago

Life amid Coronavirus fears

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.