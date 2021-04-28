UrduPoint.com
23,569 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Rawalpindi

As many as 95 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 years, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 23,569 in the district while four lost their battle of life against the deadly virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 95 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 years, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 23,569 in the district while four lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

The total infected cases included 21,733 from Rawalpindi and 1836 from other districts so far.

District Health Authority informed that among the new cases, 20 reported from Rawal Town, 34 from Potohar town, 21 from Rawalpindi Cantt, 3 from Taxila, 6 from Gujar Khan, 3 from Kahuta,5 from Islamabad and one each from Kotli sattian, Murree and Attock.

"Presently 185 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 29 in Holy Family Hospital,26 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,104 in Institute of Urology,25 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority informed that so far 21,001 patients were discharged after recovery and 3802 were quarantined including 2293 at home and 1509 in isolation.

