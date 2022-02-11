UrduPoint.com

24 Deaths, 1,655 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Punjab

Around 24 people lost their lives to coronavirus on Friday, while 1,655 new cases were reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 24 people lost their lives to coronavirus on Friday, while 1,655 new cases were reported in Punjab.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province had reached 493,524, while the total number of deaths were recorded 13,319 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number of coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore, with 487 cases while two cases were diagnosed with the virus in Attock, two in Bahawalnagar, 20 in Bahawalpur, three in Bhakkar, one in Chakwal, three in Chiniot, 17 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 69 in Faisalabad, 33 in Gujranwala, 10 in Gujrat, 11 in Hafizabad, six in Jhang, five in Jhelum, six in Kasur, four in Khanewal, three in Layyah, one in Lodhran, seven in Mandi Bahauddin, one in Mianwali, 26 in Multan, seven in Muzaffargarh, two each in Nankana Sahib and Narowal, three in Okara, two in Pakpattan, one in Rajanpur, 132 in Rawalpindi, 24 in Rahimyar Khan, 13 in Sahiwal, 24 in Sargodha, 20 in Sheikhupura, 11 in Toba Tek Singh, two in Vehari and 29 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 9,786,808 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 466,581 patients recovered altogether in the province.

