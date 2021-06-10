UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

24 Passengers From Abu Dhabi Test Positive At BKIA

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 03:01 PM

24 passengers from Abu Dhabi test positive at BKIA

The officials of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday detected 28 passengers infected with coronavirus at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The officials of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday detected 28 passengers infected with coronavirus at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) here.

According to the Airport Manager, 128 passengers arriving from Abu Dhabi were screened by the health officials of which 24 were found infected with coronavirus.

The infected passengers were handed over to the district administration for taking them to the quarantine,said the Airport Manager adding that sniffer dogs were also being used to detect coronavirus positive patients at the airport.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abu Dhabi From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 824 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered a ..

2 minutes ago

Italy's industrial production back to pre-Covid le ..

2 minutes ago

Philippines logs 7,485 new COVID-19 cases, total r ..

2 minutes ago

Sending kids to schools in scorching heat becomes ..

2 minutes ago

COAS lauds BGMF's efforts towards global Polio era ..

8 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims 15 more lives in KP

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.