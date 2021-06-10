24 passengers from Abu Dhabi test positive at BKIA

The officials of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday detected 28 passengers infected with coronavirus at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) here

According to the Airport Manager, 128 passengers arriving from Abu Dhabi were screened by the health officials of which 24 were found infected with coronavirus.

The infected passengers were handed over to the district administration for taking them to the quarantine,said the Airport Manager adding that sniffer dogs were also being used to detect coronavirus positive patients at the airport.