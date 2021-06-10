UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

24 Passengers Tested Covid-19 Positive At Bacha Khan Airport Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 03:48 PM

24 passengers tested Covid-19 positive at Bacha Khan Airport Peshawar

Corona virus was confirmed in 24 passengers at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar, Airport Manager told here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Corona virus was confirmed in 24 passengers at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar, Airport Manager told here on Thursday.

He said that flight from Abu Dhabi had 128 passengers on board out of which 24 passengers were diagnosed with COVID-19 positive and added, the infected passengers were soon handed over to the district administration.

He said the KP Health Department's testing team conducted the test of all the passengers on board among which, 24 were tested positive. He also told that sniffer dogs of the Pakistan Army at the Airport also confirmed the passengers tested positive with coronavirus.

The infected passengers were instantly shifted to quarantine center in the Rescue 1122 Ambulances.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Abu Dhabi Rescue 1122 All From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Karachi Kings will take on Multan sultans t ..

20 minutes ago

Djokovic v Nadal - six of the best

4 minutes ago

SHO suspended over poor performance in faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Armenian Cabinet OKs Deal With EU to Rebrand 'Cogn ..

4 minutes ago

Vivo Officially Launches Vision+ Mobile Photo Awar ..

33 minutes ago

UAE suspends entry of passengers from Zambia, Demo ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.