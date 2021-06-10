24 passengers tested Covid-19 positive at Bacha Khan Airport Peshawar

Corona virus was confirmed in 24 passengers at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar, Airport Manager told here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Corona virus was confirmed in 24 passengers at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar, Airport Manager told here on Thursday.

He said that flight from Abu Dhabi had 128 passengers on board out of which 24 passengers were diagnosed with COVID-19 positive and added, the infected passengers were soon handed over to the district administration.

He said the KP Health Department's testing team conducted the test of all the passengers on board among which, 24 were tested positive. He also told that sniffer dogs of the Pakistan Army at the Airport also confirmed the passengers tested positive with coronavirus.

The infected passengers were instantly shifted to quarantine center in the Rescue 1122 Ambulances.