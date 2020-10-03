24 patients screened in KTH to create awareness regarding breast cancer

As many 24 patients here on Saturday were screened on the third day of Breast Cancer Awareness and Screening Camp at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :As many 24 patients here on Saturday were screened on the third day of Breast Cancer Awareness and Screening Camp at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

Free of cost clinical examination, breast cancer awareness sessions and breast ultrasound scanning for cancer continued in the hospita, a spokesperson said.

The month of October is internationally recognized as Breast Cancer awareness month. In this connection, Khyber Teaching Hospital is holding a month long breast cancer awareness campaign for the public.

All the women attending the camp will be shown how to perform self-examination. This will be followed by their clinical assessment, breast ultrasound and their level of awareness regarding the disease will be assessed.

Free of cost clinical examination, breast cancer awareness sessions, education desk, ultrasound scanning for breast cancer is offered daily from 9am to 12pm till October 29, at KTH 5th floor auditorium new A&E building.