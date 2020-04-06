UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

24 Patients Tested Corona Positive In Sargodha: Director Health

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 02:16 PM

Director Health Services Dr. Rana Abdullah said that apart from treating patients of corona and preventing its spread in Sargodha division, the health department was also playing an effective role in raising awareness in all four districts

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Director Health Services Dr. Rana Abdullah said that apart from treating patients of corona and preventing its spread in Sargodha division, the health department was also playing an effective role in raising awareness in all four districts.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons here on Monday.

He said that 31 patients have been admitted in Quarantine center in Sargodha in which 24 patients tested corona positive whereas 60 persons' test report yet to come who were admitted Quarantine center and other places adding that 470 persons of different mosques of district beside that 95 houses of people colony have been quarantine.

Dr. Abdullah said that 51 pilgrims have been shifted to Quarantine set up at Agriculture College Sargodha; similarly in district Mianwali corona test of 4 patients has also come positive adding that in Khushab district 326 persons have been quarantine at houses and mosques adding that 232 persons in Bhakkar district have also been quarantine.

Director health said that there was no patient of the Corona Virus yet in khushab and Mianwali districts adding that he was personally monitoring the treatment of corona virus patients in four districts.

