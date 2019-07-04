240-bed Children Hospital to be constructed in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal was called on by a delegation of Korean health experts at his officer here today.

The delegation discussed the matters related to the construction of Children Hospital in Bahawalpur with the help of the Korean government.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Bahawalpur said that construction of the state-of-the-art hospital was much needed for the area.

He said that the hospital will also provide research and teaching facilities. He said that 240-bed hospital will be constructed with a cost of Rs 5 billion. Commissioner expressed gratitude towards the Korean government for the mega project.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Director Finance and Planning Nousheen Malik and Executive Engineer Buildings were also present at the occasion.