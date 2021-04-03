UrduPoint.com
2403 New Cases Of Coronavirus With 38 Deaths Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 01:54 PM

2403 new cases of coronavirus with 38 deaths reported in Punjab

As many as 2,403 cases of coronavirus with 38 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 2,403 cases of coronavirus with 38 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 228,356 while death toll 6,523 and recoveries 192,452.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1,237 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,36 in Kasur,24 in Sheikhupura,9 in Nankana Sahib,280 in Rawalpindi,3 in Attock,7 in Jehlum,67 in Gujranwala,14 in Mandi Bahauddin,7 in Narowal,1 in Hafizabad,42 in Sialkot,46 in Gujrat,172 in Faisalabad,50 in Toba Tek Singh, 20 in Chiniot,18 in Jhang,43 in Sargodha,40 in Mianwali, 6 in Khoshab,81 in Multan,10 in Vehari,31 in Khanewal, 20 in Lodhran, 3 in Muzaffargarh, 6 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Layyah, 3 in Rajanpur, 22 in Rahimyar Khan, 62 in Bahawalpur, 9 in Bahawalnagar, 14 in Okara, 9 in Pakpattan and 17 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 3,884,201 tests for COVID-19 in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

