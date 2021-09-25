A total of 243 coronavirus patients are under treatment in the two major hospital of the provincial capital including Khyber Teaching Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex Hospital, an official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department confirmed here Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :A total of 243 coronavirus patients are under treatment in the two major hospital of the provincial capital including Khyber Teaching Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex Hospital, an official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department confirmed here Saturday.

He said the coronavirus situation is declining in KTH and currently 98 patients were under treatment for coronavirus in Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar while 145 others have been providing medical treatment in HMC.

He disclosed that Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar, has 122 beds for Corona patients and Corona patients have admitted on 98 beds. The KTH has 28 ventilators for corona patients with 23 patients of Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital were on intensive care bipolar and ventilators.

The official said that 44 patients infected with Corona were undergoing treatment at HDU and allocation of low oxygen 31 beds on which the number of patients were undergoing treatment.

He also confirmed the death of one patient of corona at Khyber Teaching Hospital in the last 24 hours while on Saturday 14 more corona patients have been admitted.

However, only 24 beds of Corona were left vacant in the hospital.

About the coronavirus situation in Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar, the corona patients rose again with 145 corona patients under treatment. The hospital has 68 ventilators and it has specified 38 ventilators for coronavirus patients.

He said 29 patients undergoing treatment on ventilators and 15 new coronavirus patients admitted on Saturday with nine other corona patients have been discharged after recovery besides confirming the death of 1 patient due to coronavirus infection.