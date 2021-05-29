24,480 COVID-19 patients recovered so far

Around 24,480 COVID-19 patients have been recovered while 2251 lost their lives due to the disease in the district so far

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Around 24,480 COVID-19 patients have been recovered while 2251 lost their lives due to the disease in the district so far.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Saturday, 59 more cases were tested positive during the last 24 hours raising the number of confirmed cases to 26,195 out of which 24,196 belonged to Rawalpindi and 1999 from other districts.

The patients reported during the last 24 hours, 11 belonged to Rawal Town, 18 Potohar town,9 Rawalpindi Cantt,3 Kalar Syeda,3 Taxila,10 Murree and one each from Gujjar khan, Kahutta, AJK, Chakwal and Islamabad.

"Presently 112 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 20 in Holy Family Hospital,19 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,38 in Institute of Urology,26 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,4 in Bilal hospital,3 in Hearts international hospital and two in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial trust while one patient lost his life during the last 24 hours," the health authority report said