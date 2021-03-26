2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Friday

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:09 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 2451 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Friday while the pandemic claimed 43 precious lives in 24 hours which pushed the death toll to 6,140.

According to data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 207,765.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1566 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,11 in Kasur,19 in Sheikhupura,17 in Nankana Sahib,126 in Rawalpindi,4 in Attock,9 in Jehlum,1 in Chakwal, 58 in Gujranwala,12 in Mandi Bahauddin, 7 in Narowal, 4 in Hafizabad,72 in Sialkot,61 in Gujrat,190 in Faisalabad,21 in Toba Tek Singh,8 in Chineot, 7 in Jhang,45 in Sargodha,4 in Mianwali, 3 in Khoshab, 5 in Bhakkar,83 in Multan,10 in Vehari,3 in Khanewal,2 in Lodharan,5 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 33 in Rahimyar Khan,17 in Bahawalpur,8 in Bahawalnagar,13 in Okara, 4 in Pakpattan and 20 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 3,719,232 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 181,351 confirmed patients recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow the SOPs---cover face with mask, wash hands frequently, and maintain social distance.

