245,407 people vaccinated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :As many as 245,407 people have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Saturday that 177,356 people had been given the first dose, adding that 16,572 health workers were also given first dose while 10,625 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said 18 vaccination centers were operational in Faisalabad where registered people werealso getting vaccine doses. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was availablein the district. As 36,184 first doses and 24,124 second ones of vaccine were in the stock, he added.