UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

245,407 People Vaccinated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 12:46 PM

245,407 people vaccinated

As many as 245,407 people have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :As many as 245,407 people have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Saturday that 177,356 people had been given the first dose, adding that 16,572 health workers were also given first dose while 10,625 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said 18 vaccination centers were operational in Faisalabad where registered people werealso getting vaccine doses. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was availablein the district. As 36,184 first doses and 24,124 second ones of vaccine were in the stock, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Three die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Man Charged With Attempted Murder of BLM Activist ..

4 minutes ago

PFUJ, HRCP, PBC term proposed media ordinance an a ..

55 minutes ago

Increased revenue to unleash a new era of developm ..

58 minutes ago

Last All Day, Music All the Way – Introducing th ..

1 hour ago

IGP for extending 'bi-cycle patrol unit' to other ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.