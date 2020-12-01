UrduPoint.com
2,458 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; 67 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 01:25 PM

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday were recorded 49,105 as 2,458 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday were recorded 49,105 as 2,458 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Sixty Seven corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital died on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 300 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,752 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 40,969 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 13,169 in Sindh, 15,356 in Punjab, 4,696 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,553 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 310 in Balochistan, 348 in GB, and 537 in AJK.

Around 343,286 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 400,482 cases were detected so far, including AJK 6,933, Balochistan 17,187, GB 4,658, ICT 30,406, KP 47,370, Punjab 119,578 and Sindh 174,350.

