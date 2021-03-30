2467 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 2467 cases of coronavirus with 73 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), total coronavirus cases in the province were 217,694, while death toll reached 6,317 and total recoveries were186,985.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1402 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 17 in Kasur, 22 in Sheikhupura, 8 in Nankana Sahib, 147 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Attock, 11 in Jehlum, 53 in Gujranwala, 17 in Mandi Bahauddin, 4 in Narowal, 12 in Hafizabad, 72 in Sialkot, 25 in Gujrat, 178 in Faisalabad, 59 in Toba Tek Singh, 58 in Chiniot, 14 in Jhang, 112 in Multan, 44 in Sargodha, 10 in Mianwali, 2 in Khushab, 1 in Bhakkar, 2 in Khanewal, 3 in Lodhran,6 in Muzaffargarh, 8 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 26 in Rahimyar Khan, 63 in Bahawalpur, 14 in Bahawalnagar, 8 in Okara, 17 in Pakpattan and 20 in Sahiwal district during last 24 hours.

Punjab health department has so far conducted 3,794,526 tests for COVID-19.

Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact helpline1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, urged the health care department.