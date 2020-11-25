25 deaths, 648 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The second wave of COVID-19 claimed 25 more lives on Wednesday and 648 new cases were reported in Punjab.

According to the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of cases in the province reached 115,786 while a total number of deaths has been recorded 2,904.

The P&SHD confirmed that 312 new cases were reported in Lahore, two in Kasur, nine in Nankana Sahib, 93 in Rawalpindi, six in Attock, three in Chakwal, one in Jehlum, four in Gujranwala,one in Hafizabad, two in Sialkot,17 in Gujrat, 28 in Faisalabad, nine in Toba Tek Singh,43 in Multan, four in Vehari, seven in Khanewal, six in Dera Ghazi Khan, two in Chineot, 22 in Sargodha, seven in Mianwali, seven in Khoshab,19 in Bahawalpur, eight in Bhakkar, eight in Layyah, five in Rahimyar Khan, one in Muzaffargarh, 10 in Sahiwal, six in Okara and six new cases have been reported in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,893,236 tests for COVID-19 so far while 98,081 confirmed cases had been recovered.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protectionand cover their faces with masks.