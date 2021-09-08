25 more die of corona in KP

The coronavirus has claimed 25 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 468 new cases have been reported in the province during last 24 hours, said Health Department here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The coronavirus has claimed 25 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 468 new cases have been reported in the province during last 24 hours, said Health Department here on Tuesday.

The 25 deaths have taken the toll from the disease to 5,155 in the province while the number of total active cases reached to 7621 with addition of 468 new cases.

During the same period, 803 patients have also been recovered taking the number of recovered persons to 153,204 in the province.

As many as 10,516 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 468 were reported positive for Corona.