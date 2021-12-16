25 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

As many as 25 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 29325 in Hyderabad district on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 25 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 29325 in Hyderabad district on Thursday.

Out of 29325 COVID-19 cases, 28590 have so far been recovered while 610 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 125, of them 123 are isolated at homes while 5 are admitted at LU hospital Hyderabad.

The district focal person informed that 1804 tests were performed during last 24 hours, of them 25 cases were reported as positive with one percent positivity rate.