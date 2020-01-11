25,000 students given anti-hepatitis vaccine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Social Work Department Islamia University Bahawalpur and focal person for anti-hepatitis drive Dr Asif Naveed has said that over 25,000 students have been administered anti-hepatitis vaccine after blood screening so far.

He told APP, that anti-hepatitis vaccination of 2,000-2,500 university students was being carried out on daily basis.

He said that the anti-hepatitis drive was in full swing on the ninth day. He urged the students from Lodhran and suburban areas to get anti-hepatitis vaccine so that the Islamia University could be declared the first hepatitis-free university across the province.

Focal person for District Health Authority Dr Aurangzeb said that over 100 officials and staffers of the District Health Authority were busy in blood screening and vaccination process at university. He said that data collection process was also under way.