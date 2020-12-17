2,545 new Coronavirus cases reported; 71 deaths in past 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Thursday were recorded 42,851 as 2,545 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Seventy One corona patients, 65 of whom were under treatment in hospital and Six in their respective homes or quarantines died on Tuesday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Sindh followed by the Punjab.

It added that out of the total 71 deaths during last 24 hours 41 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 309 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 43 percent, ICT 44 percent, Peshawar 27 percent and Lahore 30 percent.

The Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient's medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in Rawalpindi 41 percent, Multan 39 percent, Peshawar60 percent and ICT 39 percent.

Some 40,090 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 11,495 in Sindh, 16,458 in Punjab, 4,379 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,589 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 295 in Balochistan, 328 in GB, and 546 in AJK.

Around 396,591 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 448,522 cases were detected so far, including AJK 7,833, Balochistan 17,838, GB 4,804, ICT 35,441, KP 53,609, Punjab 129,291 and Sindh 199,706.

About 9,080 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,237 Sindh among 14 of them died in hospital and One out of hospital on Wednesday, 3,491 in Punjab 34 of them died in hospital and Five out of hospital on Wednesday, 1,502 in KP 13 of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 381 in ICT Three of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 176 in Balochistan, 99 in GB and 194 in AJK where One of them died in hospital on Wednesday.

A total of 6,176,889 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 615 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3,050 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.