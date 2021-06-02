257,590 complete vaccination course coronavirus in KP: Health Dept

The process to vaccinate people against coronavirus continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as according to the Health Department on Wednesday, a total of 257590 people have completed their procedure of vaccination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The process to vaccinate people against coronavirus continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as according to the Health Department on Wednesday, a total of 257590 people have completed their procedure of vaccination.

The Health Department said 61976 health workers have been administered the first dose of Sinopharm vaccine while 44388 have taken their second jab of the vaccine.

9152 health workers have taken the first jab of Sinovac in the province while 1179 health workers have also taken their second jab of Sinovac against COVID-19.

A total of 251520 senior citizens have been administered the first jab of Sinopharm while 174593 senior citizens have taken their second dose of the same vaccine.

A total of 14645 senior citizens have also been administered the Cansino vaccine, the report said, adding 232930 senior citizens have taken the first jab of the Sinovac vaccine. 22835 senior citizens have completed their procedure of vaccination by taking the second jab of Sinovav.

Besides, 2852 health workers and 114136 senior citizens have been administered the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine.