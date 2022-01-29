UrduPoint.com

26 Corona Patients Under Treatment In KTH: Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2022 | 12:53 PM

26 corona patients under treatment in KTH: Spokesman

As many as 26 corona patients are under treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospital, spokesman Sajjad Ahmad said here Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 26 corona patients are under treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospital, spokesman Sajjad Ahmad said here Saturday.

He said that the Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar allotted 122 beds for corona patients and currently 26 patients are under treatment with 28 ventilators reserved for corona patients.

He disclosed that four patients of Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are in intensive care.

Sajjad Ahmad said that 10 patients infected with Corona are undergoing treatment at HDU with allocation of another 31 beds for Low Oxygen on which 12 patients are being treated. In the last 24 hours, 3 corona patients have been admitted and only 96 beds of corona are left vacant in the hospital, said the spokesman.

