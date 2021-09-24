UrduPoint.com

26 Dengue Patients Under Treatment At KTH

Fri 24th September 2021

The administration of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) here on Friday while sharing details of the under treatment dengue patients, said there were 26 such patients admitted at the hospital

The patients included seven female and 19 male to whom an elaborate treatment facility was being provided.

Most of the patients belonged to Tehkal, academy Town, Sufaid Dheri, Danish Abad, Sarband areas of the Peshawar district, the administration said.

It said during the last 24 hours the hospital conducted 1437 medical tests for dengue virus of which 158 were positive while 1279 were negative.

The administration said that all the dengue patients were being kept at the Medical Ward of the hospitals.

