26 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 02:19 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 26 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the city during the last 24 hours.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad told APP on Friday that 1,259 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private laboratories, out of the reports 26 were positive.

He said that the health department teams were collecting samples of suspect patients by visiting their residences.

He said 550 bed had been reserved in the Allied and 85 in the DHQ hospitals for coronavirus patients.

Dr Asif said at present, 60 patients, including 35 confirmed, were under treatmentin the Allied Hospital while 24, including four confirmed,were being treated inthe DHQ Hospital.

