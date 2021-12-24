UrduPoint.com

26 Punished For COVID-19 Resurgence In China's Xi'an

XI'AN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Discipline inspection and supervisory authorities of Xi'an City, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, said Friday that 26 persons have been held responsible for the latest COVID-19 resurgence.

Xi'an also held four grassroots Party organizations and working units responsible for inadequate epidemic prevention efforts since imported COVID-19 cases were reported earlier this month.

There were problems such as insufficient attention to safety standards, failure to rigorously implement anti-epidemic measures and poor management during the period, according to the city's discipline inspection and supervisory authorities.

By Thursday, the popular tourist destination had reported a total of 255 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases since the latest resurgence was triggered by imported infections on Dec. 9.

The city, with a population of 13 million, has imposed closed-off management for communities and villages since Thursday in an effort to curb the spread of the latest COVID-19 resurgence.

